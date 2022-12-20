Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on Wednesday
and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people

  • 0
Tyler Litwiler

Tyler Litwiler/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people.

Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving.

Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on January 3 when he crossed the center line and smashed into another vehicle.  The collision caused serious injuries to one person in the other vehicle and moderate injuries to another.

Litwiler was also taken to the hospital after the crash.

Investigators say his blood alcohol content was tested and found to be .109, over the legal limit.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for February 13, 2023.

