Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people.
Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving.
Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on January 3 when he crossed the center line and smashed into another vehicle. The collision caused serious injuries to one person in the other vehicle and moderate injuries to another.
Litwiler was also taken to the hospital after the crash.
Investigators say his blood alcohol content was tested and found to be .109, over the legal limit.
A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for February 13, 2023.