Northwood Fire Department in need of volunteers

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Firefighters tend to brave the elements on a daily basis. But Wednesday morning's frigid temperatures were of no help, as fire crews worked to douse a devastating blaze at a house on 14th Street South.
"These conditions...it's hard because you're trying to fight the fire, but you're also worried about your firefighters making sure they're taking care of themselves too."
Blake Severson has been Fire Chief of the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company for less than a week now, though he's had over a decade of experience, and followed his Dad in serving on the department. The service currently has 26 members, 15 of whom are also EMS-trained, but is always looking for more.
"With house fires, they take a lot of energy, they take a lot of people. The colder it is, the more people you need."
Less people means less time to rest, which in these types of wintry conditions, is crucial.
"In an ideal situation, if we had more people to rotate through, we'd have longer intervals with more rest."
Because it's run by volunteers, Severson says those who volunteer their time help make the department run, working tirelessly to protect lives.
"The more people we can have to spread the call volume, the better off we are."
Being a volunteer firefighter in Northwood requires some training through NIACC. If this is something you're interested in, call 641-324-2721.