Northwood childcare providers are NIACC Entrepreneurs of the Month

MASON CITY, Iowa – Matt and Ashley Thompson have been named the July 2023 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC.
Child Time Daycare in Northwood began in 2018 as an in-home business but Ashley Thompson says she Ashley realized that the need for childcare in her community was not being fully met.
“There were daycares closing in town that had been open for over 25 years,” says Ashley, so she and her husband Matt decided to help fill that gap. Ashley went back to school, attending Hawkeye Community College for the Iowa Childcare Director Training program, while Matt worked on finding a location. The two then worked with Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area SBDC and Pappajohn Center as they focused on their expansion.
“They have been on our side and really helped us out. As a young couple of entrepreneurs, you don’t know everything. What the people at Pappajohn have done is they opened books for us that have shown us everything,” says Matt. “They’ve helped us out with any questions that we’ve had and walked beside us for the whole project. And still today, they’re still there with us.”
Child Time Daycare now has a capacity of 71.
“We had the whole thing laid out in front of us and tore it down to the worst-case scenario, because if we could make it work in the worst-case scenario then we could make it go no matter what,” says Ashley. “You’re never going to know until you do it. It’s a little scary but you’ll never know unless you try.”