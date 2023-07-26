 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Northwood childcare providers are NIACC Entrepreneurs of the Month

Matt and Ashley Thompson July 26 2023

Matt and Ashley Thompson.  Photo courtesy of NIACC.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Matt and Ashley Thompson have been named the July 2023 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC.

Child Time Daycare in Northwood began in 2018 as an in-home business but Ashley Thompson says she Ashley realized that the need for childcare in her community was not being fully met.

“There were daycares closing in town that had been open for over 25 years,” says Ashley, so she and her husband Matt decided to help fill that gap.  Ashley went back to school, attending Hawkeye Community College for the Iowa Childcare Director Training program, while Matt worked on finding a location.  The two then worked with Brook Boehmler of the North Iowa Area SBDC and Pappajohn Center as they focused on their expansion.

“They have been on our side and really helped us out. As a young couple of entrepreneurs, you don’t know everything. What the people at Pappajohn have done is they opened books for us that have shown us everything,” says Matt.  “They’ve helped us out with any questions that we’ve had and walked beside us for the whole project. And still today, they’re still there with us.”

Child Time Daycare now has a capacity of 71.

“We had the whole thing laid out in front of us and tore it down to the worst-case scenario, because if we could make it work in the worst-case scenario then we could make it go no matter what,” says Ashley.  “You’re never going to know until you do it. It’s a little scary but you’ll never know unless you try.”

