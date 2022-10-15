Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota.
The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
The crash report says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.
Cahill-Hoffman and two passengers all received non-life threatening injuries. The passengers are listed as Norah Catherine Davis, 18 of Prior Lake, and Walls Sebastian Michael, 18 of Collingswood Heights, New Jersey. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.
St. Louis Rescue, Proctor Fire, and Mayo Ambulance all assisted at the scene.