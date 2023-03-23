Northern Lights visible across the northern United States Thursday Night

The Northern Lights may be visible across the northern United States tonight. A solar flare occurred a few days ago on March 20, and some of the energy associated with it will interact with the Earth's magnetosphere to produce the aurora borealis or Northern Lights.
Those in Canada will have the best chance to see the lights, but it's possible that they will be visible across parts of the Northern US.
To have the best visibility, you will want to check your local weather forecast for cloud cover tonight. If it's clear enough, get away from city lights and look towards the north. You may just see them on the horizon, or even higher in the sky.
If you happen to catch a photo, you can share them here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/submit-photos/