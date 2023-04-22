Northern Lights may dazzle the night sky Sunday Night

A recent solar flare and corresponding coronal mass ejection (CME) are projected to impact the Earth, which may produce geomagnetic storm conditions. It's nothing to be alarmed about as they occur quite regularly, and the Earth's magnetosphere offers layers of protection.
According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, the forecast calls for G2 storm conditions in the next couple of days. This is on a scale of up to 5. Back in late March, there were G3/G4 conditions which led to vibrant displays of the aurora quite far south in the United States.
Based on current forecasts, it's likely that the Northern Lights will be quite active Sunday into Monday. If you want to be able to see them, you'll need to get away from city lights and be patient. The lights are not visible throughout the night and sort of come in waves. Back on March 24, 2023, there were two intense burst that happened at 10 PM and again at 1 AM. You can check out some of the photos from that night here (March 24 Northern Lights).
And before you head out, make sure forecast are calling for clearer skies! You can check the latest StormTeam 3 Forecast here.