Northern Lights may be visible this weekend

Rochester, MN -- The Northern Lights could become visible over the Labor Day weekend as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A series of solar flares occurred in recent days and the particles released from these flares are expected to interact with the Earth's magnetosphere, creating the aurora (Northern Lights). The aurora is visible close to the poles quite often throughout the year, but it takes high solar activity for the aurora to be visible further south into the northern United States.
To view the Northern Lights, you will want to get away from city lights and look towards the northern horizon. Allow yourself at least an hour or so as the aurora is not constantly active throughout the night as it can come in bursts. This will also give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness and help you see more of the night sky.