Northern Lights may be visible later this week!

A series of solar flares occurred earlier this week are expected to impact the Earth, which could allow for vibrant displays of the auroras to be visible across the Upper Midwest. The Space Weather Prediction Center is calling for a strong geomagnetic storm with G3 levels possible on Thursday. While the strong storm conditions will likely be Thursday, the Northern Lights could be visible Wednesday through Friday, assuming clear skies are forecast for your location.
To best view the Northern Lights, get away from city lights and allow your eyes 5-10 minutes to adjust to the lower light. Look towards the north, and you may spot them!