Northern Lights may be seen Thursday Night!

Rochester, MN (KIMT) - Earlier this week, the sun emitted a strong solar flare which has been traveling through space towards the earth. Charged particles from the solar flare will interact with the Earths' magnetosphere which will lead to widespread visuals of the aurora borealis (Northern Lights). The aurora was very active across much of the northern US Wednesday night, but clouds and snow prevented us from seeing them in Minnesota and Iowa. Clearer skies are expected for Thursday night, which will give us a good visual if they are active again.
The best way to spot the Northern Lights will be to get away from city lights and look to the north. You may have to wait some time for a good showing, as they will not constantly be visible.
