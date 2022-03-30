Northern Lights likely visible for much of the northern US

Rochester, MN (KIMT) - Earlier this week, the sun emitted a strong solar flare which has been traveling through space towards the earth. Charged particles from the solar flare will interact with the Earths' magnetosphere which will lead to widespread visuals of the aurora borealis (Northern Lights). Wednesday night may feature the greatest displays of the auroras, but they may still be quite active for Thursday night.
For those of us in Iowa and Minnesota, cloud cover and snow showers will inhibit our viewing tonight, but the clouds will clear out late on Thursday, allowing for generally clear skies and good viewing conditions Thursday night.
The best way to spot the Northern Lights will be to get away from city lights and look to the north. You may have to wait some time for a good showing, as they will not constantly be visible.
If you spot the Northern Lights, take a picture and send it to us! You can submit photos on KIMT.COM.