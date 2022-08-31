Northern Lights kicks off capital campaign with new look

MASON CITY, Iowa - A fresh new look helps kick off a capital campaign for a group of homeless shelters in north Iowa.
The Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters is debuting this new logo.
The executive director Jesse Germundson tells KIMT News 3 they chose the four puzzle pieces because they have four separate shelters that piece together and work as one.
They also feel the new look represents helping homeless men and women in the community piece their lives back together.
Northern Lights is looking to raise $500,000 to make updates to buildings, pay off the women's shelter mortgage, and provide programs and additional services.