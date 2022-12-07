 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&
top story

Northern Lights Festival cancels last two weekends at Mayo Civic Center

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Northern Lights Festival is canceling its last two weekends in Rochester.

In a Facebook post, the Festival says in part, "We're closing this chapter because we can't deliver the kind of experience we set out to create."

12-07-2022 NORTHERN LIGHTS CLOSE II.PNG

Organizers also cited supply chain issues and rising prices as reasons for the early end to the event.

The Festival began on Dec. 2.

The Mayo Civic center says tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Anyone who purchased tickets with cash at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office will need to go back to the Box Office for their refund. Business hours are Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

You can find more information on ticket refunds on its website.

Recommended for you