Northern Lights Festival cancels last two weekends at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Northern Lights Festival is canceling its last two weekends in Rochester.
In a Facebook post, the Festival says in part, "We're closing this chapter because we can't deliver the kind of experience we set out to create."
Organizers also cited supply chain issues and rising prices as reasons for the early end to the event.
The Festival began on Dec. 2.
The Mayo Civic center says tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Anyone who purchased tickets with cash at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office will need to go back to the Box Office for their refund. Business hours are Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
You can find more information on ticket refunds on its website.