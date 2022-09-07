Northern Iowa man will be sentenced for the death of a child in Franklin County

HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over the death of a 23-month-old child in Franklin County.
Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, has agreed to enter an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. Suarez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.
Court documents state Suarez Rivera was taking care of his girlfriend’s child on August 1, 2020, when the boy was taken to Franklin General Hospital and was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving.
Investigators say the child died from multiple blunt force injuries and Suarez Rivera could not offer any explanation, other than speculating the boy might have choked on a piece of chicken and thrown a tantrum. The death was classified a homicide and Suarez Rivera was arrested.
His sentencing is now set for December 16.
An Alford plea means Suarez Rivera does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and consent to accept sentencing.