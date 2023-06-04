Northeastern winds bring back wildfire smoke, Air Quality Alerts

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Northeastern winds bring back wildfire smoke, Air Quality Alerts

  • Updated
  • 0
air quality 6/4/2023

Another Air Quality Alert has been issued for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, however all of us are experiencing a decrease in the quality of our air.

Northeastern winds have brought back Canadian wildfire smoke to the region. This smoke, usually far up in the atmosphere, has made it to the surface and is impacting our air. 

air quality colors 6/4/2023

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, as a cold front begins to pass from the north. This front will help clear some of the air and return shower and storm chances to our area.

Recommended for you