Northeastern winds bring back wildfire smoke, Air Quality Alerts

Another Air Quality Alert has been issued for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, however all of us are experiencing a decrease in the quality of our air.
Northeastern winds have brought back Canadian wildfire smoke to the region. This smoke, usually far up in the atmosphere, has made it to the surface and is impacting our air.
The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, as a cold front begins to pass from the north. This front will help clear some of the air and return shower and storm chances to our area.