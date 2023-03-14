Northeast Iowa woman sentenced for drugs and child endangerment

DECORAH, Iowa – Having illegal drugs where children are present results in probation for a northeast Iowa woman.
Marissa Michelle Kelty, 31 of Decorah, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of supervised probation.
Kelty was charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, and child endangerment after a search of her home in October 2021. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Kelty was found to be distributing methamphetamine, oxycodone/fentanyl, and pills.
Court documents state two minor children were in Kelty’s home while drug activity was going on.
Kelty pleaded guilty to child endangerment and one count of possession of methamphetamine.