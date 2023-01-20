Northeast Iowa woman arrested for trying to kill her husband with swords

WEST UNION, Iowa – A northeast Iowa woman has been charged with attempted murder for attacking her husband with a sword.
Law enforcement says on Wednesday it was called to a home in the 24000 block of P Avenue in Hawkeye. Court documents state Kim Cannon, 58 of Hawkeye, was found sitting on the floor of the kitchen with blood on her face and sweatshirt and two bloody swords lying next to her.
Investigators say Cannon’s husband was found on the bathroom floor with three large cuts to the face, including one through the eye socket, and several cuts to the back of his head.
Cannon allegedly told law enforcement she had gotten into a fight with her husband, struck him in the back of the head until he fell to the floor, and then struck him several times in the face while he was on the floor.
Cannon has already entered a plea of not guilty. No trial date has been set.