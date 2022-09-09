Northeast Iowa Vietnam veteran finally gets his medals

GREENE, Iowa – A Vietnam veteran finally received his due honor Thursday.
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley presented several awards to Thomas William Johnson of Greene. Johnson served in Battery A, 7th Battalion, 15th Artillery for the U.S. Army from December 1969 to March 1971.
“It was an honor to present these medals to Thomas Johnson for his act of bravery and service in the Vietnam War,” says Grassley. “His courage to put his life on the line in the defense of our nation’s freedom deserves proper recognition. As a nation, we owe Mr. Johnson a debt of gratitude.”
Johnson was presented with the following awards: the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device (1960) and the Expert Badge with Rifle Bar.