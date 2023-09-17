Northeast Iowa museum to receive life-saving equipment and staff training

DECORAH, Iowa – A winning essay is bringing life-saving training and equipment to the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum.
The museum is getting an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and its staff will receive CPR training thanks to a contest sponsored by Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC). Vesterheim staff members penned the winning essay in a competition judged by community volunteers.
“It was tremendous news that Vesterheim had been selected as the winner,” says museum director of administration Marcia McKelvey. “As a tourist destination with over 13,000 visitors a year, we have a responsibility to be prepared in responding to critical situations such as a heart attack. We are very grateful to Northeast Iowa Community College for the opportunity to own an AED device and to train staff in CPR which supports a valuable public service.”
The American Heart Association says seventy percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes and the chances of survival decrease 10 percent every minute in a cardiac arrest.
“This was the first time that NICC offered the Zoll AED and CPR training promotion, as an extension of the work we do to better prepare our communities to respond to cardiac arrest incidents,” says NICC Business and Community Solutions program developer Phil Arensdorf. “We received over 25 applications from all parts of our NICC district, representing a variety of businesses, education and nonprofits. A panel of non-College employees evaluated the applications in two rounds and awarded this year's package to Vesterheim Museum. We are honored to work on a daily basis with our community partners to increase cardiac arrest survivability chances.”