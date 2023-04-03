Northeast Iowa men plead not guilty to attempted murder

POSTVILLE, Iowa – Not guilty pleas have been entered over a shooting in northeast Iowa.
Ayale Ali, 19 of Postville, is charged with attempted murder, reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent. Mohamed Nour, 22 of Postville, is accused of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that after Ali and Nour had a confrontation with another man on March 12, they forced their way into an apartment in the 400 block of States Drive in Postville on March 13 and shot him in the face and the leg.
Law enforcement says the victim was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for treatment
Ali is scheduled to stand trial on May 17 in Allamakee County District Court. No court date is listed for Nour.