Northeast Iowa man sent to prison for deadly crash in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A fatal crash in Chickasaw County is sending a man to prison.
Curtis Allen Williams, 39 of West Union, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, eluding while OWI, and OWI-1st offense.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says Williams refused to pull over for a deputy on September 26, 2022. Court documents state a chase began at 1:14 am in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 63 and reached speeds of more than 105 miles per hour. Investigators say Williams lost control on a curve near northbound mile marker 196 and rolled his vehicle into the ditch.
An 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle was killed and Williams was taken to MercyOne in New Hampton for treatment of his injuries.
Williams was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years in prison and fined $1,250.