Northeast Iowa is nearing a 'drought emergency'

DES MOINES, Iowa – August was the sixth straight month Iowa had less rain than normal.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says preliminary data shows the state received 3.25 inches of rain, 0.88 inches below normal. During all three months of summer, Iowa received a total of 9.13 inches of rain, only 67 percent of the normal 13.56 inches.
“August started with good rainfall, but since the middle of the month conditions have turned very dry, especially in parts of northeast Iowa,” says Tim Hall, Iowa DNR coordinator of hydrology resources. “All of the indicators are pointing in the direction of continued dryness over the next week, so opportunities for moving out of drought this year become more limited, causing us concern for 2024.”
The Iowa Drought Plan says northeast Iowa is now in a “drought warning,” with conditions in some limited areas approaching “drought emergency.” Northeast Iowa got less than half the expected rainfall in June, July, and August, making it the second driest summer on record for that area.
This is consistent with the U.S. Drought Monitor’s D3 - Severe Drought conditions that now cover about one quarter of the state. This is the highest D3 coverage since March 2013.
For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.