Northeast Iowa family sentenced for crop loan fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Three members of a northeast Iowa family are sentenced for defrauding a bank and the federal government over “double-pledged” crops.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, 53 of Lawler, Donald Eugene Rosenbaum, 68 of Cresco, and Marshal Dillon Rosenbaum, 27 of Fredericksburg, conspired to illegally get over $1.4 million in loans over their 2015 harvest. Court records state Aimee and Donald Rosenbaum farmed land in Chickasaw County and Aimee directed their son, Marshal, to apply for a USDA crop loan in 2015 on the pretense that he would be taking over the farm due to his parents’ health problems.
After Marshal Rosenbaum got more than $165,000 in federal loans and pledged the 2015 crop to the USDA, prosecutors say Aimee Rosenbaum than got over $1.3 million in loans from a local bank by stating she and Donald would farm the land, pledging the crop to the bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says The Rosenbaums eventually defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no repayment.
Aimee Rosenbaum pleaded guilty to one count of conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency and one count of bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison and ordered to make $165,592.21 in restitution to the United States Department of Agriculture $4,796 in restitution to a bank, to pay a $5,000 fine, and to repay $7,086.74 in attorney fees for her prior court-appointed counsel. Rosenbaum must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
Donald Rosenbaum pleaded guilty to one count of bankruptcy fraud. He was given two years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Marshal Rosenbaum pleaded guilty to one count of conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency. He was sentenced to three months of imprisonment and three months of home confinement and ordered to make $165,592.21 in restitution to the USDA, jointly and severally with Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.