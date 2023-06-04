Northeast Iowa community organizations have a chance to win an AED

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Northeast Iowa community organizations have a chance to win an AED

  • 0
NICC CPR training June 4 2023

Photo courtesy of NICC.

CALMAR, Iowa – Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is sponsoring a giveaway contest for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), training how to use it, and CPR instruction.

“When bystanders recognize a sudden cardiac arrest victim, activate EMS and begin chest compressions, they start the critical steps to save a life. AEDs are user-friendly devices, designated for the lay public, that can increase the odds of the patient surviving,” says Phil Arensdorf, program developer for NICC Business and Community Solutions.  “NICC has been a distributor of the Zoll AED, and we are proud to know they have been used to save lives here in our region. Our promotion enables us to help the communities we serve by providing them with training and an AED to make a difference.”

NICC says it’s holding an essay contest that will be accepting entries through June 30.  All community organizations are invited to enter, writing an essay that explains why their organization needs an AED and the CPR training.  View contest details and guidelines at nicc.edu/business-community.

Seventy percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes and the chances of survival decrease 10 percent every minute in a cardiac arrest, according to data from the American Heart Association.