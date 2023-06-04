Northeast Iowa community organizations have a chance to win an AED

CALMAR, Iowa – Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is sponsoring a giveaway contest for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), training how to use it, and CPR instruction.
“When bystanders recognize a sudden cardiac arrest victim, activate EMS and begin chest compressions, they start the critical steps to save a life. AEDs are user-friendly devices, designated for the lay public, that can increase the odds of the patient surviving,” says Phil Arensdorf, program developer for NICC Business and Community Solutions. “NICC has been a distributor of the Zoll AED, and we are proud to know they have been used to save lives here in our region. Our promotion enables us to help the communities we serve by providing them with training and an AED to make a difference.”
NICC says it’s holding an essay contest that will be accepting entries through June 30. All community organizations are invited to enter, writing an essay that explains why their organization needs an AED and the CPR training. View contest details and guidelines at nicc.edu/business-community.
Seventy percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes and the chances of survival decrease 10 percent every minute in a cardiac arrest, according to data from the American Heart Association.