Northeast Iowa college is ranked among nation's best for environmental sustainability

DECORAH, Iowa – Luther College has been named one of the most sustainable education institutions in the country.
The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) has released its 2022 Sustainable Campus Index. Luther College is ranked the fourth best baccalaureate institution in the nation.
“The Sustainable Campus Index is a comprehensive and independent assessment that includes hundreds of schools. For Luther to rank fourth in the nation is a great honor and a recognition of all the people who help to make sustainability an essential part of Luther College,” says Jon Jensen, director of the Center for Sustainable Communities at Luther. “From sustainability scholarships to sheep grazing in our solar fields, Luther incorporates sustainability into all aspects of college life.”
Luther College says it scored especially well in the Curriculum category and is ranked number nine of all colleges and universities in the nation. This category recognizes colleges with courses, programs or learning outcomes in sustainability. 37% of all courses at Luther College include a sustainability component and 100% of departments have sustainability course offerings. And each year, five incoming students who have demonstrated leadership in sustainability and are committed to working for a more just, equitable, and environmentally sustainable world are awarded the $5,000 Sustainability Scholarship.
“The Center for Sustainable Communities compiles the data but this ranking reflects work from all across campus and once again shows that Luther is a leader in helping to prepare students for lives of service while ‘walking the talk’ when it comes to how we run our campus,” says Jensen.
These rankings are based on AASHE’s Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System or STARS, a comprehensive and transparent framework for colleges to measure their sustainability performance. Luther received the STARS Gold Award again, improving its score from 72 in 2019 to 75 in 2022. Chris Frantsvog, Luther College sustainability coordinator, gathered and analyzed data for the report, which is submitted every three years. This year, he and his team were recognized as a top institution for Data Accuracy.
Luther College says its other noteworthy sustainability achievements include:
- Luther College has reduced its carbon footprint by 63.5% for the fiscal year 2020-21, on the way to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.
- Since 2014, 80,000 pounds of leftover food from the Cafeteria has been packaged and donated to local food pantries through Luther’s Caf to Community program.
- 13.8 tons of materials were diverted from the landfill during Move Out 2022.
- 53% of Luther’s electricity comes from renewable power sources (wind and solar) generated on campus.