North Iowa's young entrepreneurs leaning what it takes to start a business

MASON CITY, Iowa - For some, starting a business from scratch may be a lifelong dream. But any business owner would likely tell you that starting one is not always easy, especially when it comes to the fundamentals.
This week, some North Iowa students are getting the chance to build their business plans as part of NIACC's annual free, week-long 'Youth Entrepreneurial Academy'. They're learning just what it takes, including finding a need, researching and identifying target customers, the financials, and even the legal end of things and pitching their plans to investors. Participants are eligible to receive a $500 Youth Entrepreneurial Academy scholarship for NIACC following graduation.
Newman junior Josh Hanson has learned quite a bit as he works to start his own website design business.
"When we had a couple of lawyers come in and learn about the legal stuff, I feel like I learned a lot from that."
For those young hopefuls who want to start their own business, Hanson says it's worth taking part in the academy.
"I think it's a great opportunity, and I wouldn't pass up on it. It helps you start your career, and I've learned so much this week."
Students will be pitching their business plans to a panel of investors for a chance to win $500 in seed money to launch their business this coming Tuesday at 5 p.m. at NIACC's Muse-Norris Center. The public is invited to attend.
The academy receives financial support from the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Foundation.