North Iowans to be part of 'Choose Iowa' campaign during 2023 State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Some North Iowans will be featured as part of the Choose Iowa ag marketing initiative that will be part of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for local foods, and Choose Iowa is where they will find it,” says Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. “Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa foods, and consumers will soon begin to see the Choose Iowa logo at grocery stores, retailers, farmers markets and farm stands as well as on menus in restaurants. We invite fairgoers to learn more about Choose Iowa as they enjoy the 2023 Iowa State Fair.”
Choose Iowa Chats will be held weekdays at 10 am on the Ag Building stage. On Monday, August 14, Steve Strasheim of Twisted River Farm in Mitchell and Chef Jessica Baldus of Taste, The Bakery and Piggyback Smokeshack in Osage will discuss “How We Get From Farm To Table.” Other chats will be on beginning and longtime farmer perspectives, bridging the gap from farm to consumer, connecting consumers with fresh foods from the farm, diversity in agriculture, and “What Is Choose Iowa?”
The Iowa State Fair will also host a farm-to-fork Choose Iowa brunch highlighting seasonal and local ingredients sourced from Iowa farmers and prepared by some of the state’s top chefs, and Secretary of Agriculture Naig will recognize 16 Iowa students whose artwork was selected for inclusion in the 2023-2024 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar.