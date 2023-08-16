North Iowans honored as Farm Environmental Leaders

DES MOINES, Iowa – 39 farm families have been honored with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair.
Organizers say the award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their communities.
“The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award recognizes the farmers who have made stewardship a priority. Their commitment to protecting, preserving, and restoring Iowa’s natural resources will ensure that future generations can enjoy the benefits of healthy soils and improved water quality for decades to come,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “Congratulations to the 2023 winners of the IFELA award. We applaud your leadership and commitment to environmental excellence!”
A total of 777 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012.
“We continue to see record engagement in our state’s conservation activity, and it is important that we recognize the dedicated Iowa farm families who lead by example in implementing these proven practices,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “As we accelerate our water quality efforts statewide and work toward meeting our nutrient reduction goals, I believe Iowa farmers and landowners will continue to rise to the challenge in the years ahead by adding even more conservation practices.”
The 2023 award recipients include:
Kendall & Maureen Curtis, Chad, Kristie & Kyler Curtis, Howard County
Jon Sampson Farm, Humboldt County
Zack Smith, Winnebago County
Todd and Angie Thilges, Kossuth County