 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess
of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low
relative humidity will result in a very high fire danger.
Burning is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

  • 0
Kimberly Baize

Kimberly Baize

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth.

Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15.  Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Court documents state 5.6 grams of methamphetamine was found in Baize’s purse, along with a digital scale and cash.

Baize has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp.  Her trial is set to begin on November 30.

Tags

Recommended for you