North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth.
Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Court documents state 5.6 grams of methamphetamine was found in Baize’s purse, along with a digital scale and cash.
Baize has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Her trial is set to begin on November 30.