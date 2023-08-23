North Iowa woman admits to stealing drugs and money

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading guilty to stealing medication and money from a North Iowa healthcare provider.
Julie Jean Vance, 48 of Charles City, was scheduled to go to trial Monday but instead pleaded guilty to obtaining a prescription drug while concealing a material fact and fourth-degree theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 9 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Vance was accused of making unauthorized personal transactions totaling over $1,500 on the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. Investigators say she did so by using unauthorized checks, withdrawals, personal account payments, and business credit cards.
Law enforcement states Vance also got over 100 prescriptions by using fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation. Several of the prescriptions were for hydrocodone, a pain medication.
According to court documents, these crimes happened in 2017.