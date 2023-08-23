 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

North Iowa woman admits to stealing drugs and money

  • Updated
  • 0
Albert Lea restaurant owner charged with COVID violations loses at MN appeals court

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading guilty to stealing medication and money from a North Iowa healthcare provider.

Julie Jean Vance, 48 of Charles City, was scheduled to go to trial Monday but instead pleaded guilty to obtaining a prescription drug while concealing a material fact and fourth-degree theft.  Her sentencing is scheduled for October 9 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Vance was accused of making unauthorized personal transactions totaling over $1,500 on the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice.  Investigators say she did so by using unauthorized checks, withdrawals, personal account payments, and business credit cards.

Law enforcement states Vance also got over 100 prescriptions by using fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.  Several of the prescriptions were for hydrocodone, a pain medication. 

According to court documents, these crimes happened in 2017.

