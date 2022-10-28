 Skip to main content
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm.

Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards.

Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law firm in Charles City where she worked between 2012 and 2022.  Investigators say Farmer took the money for her own personal use.

A criminal complaint against Farmer was filed on October 7 and a warrant was issued.  She was arrested on October 15 and posted a $40,000 cash bond.

