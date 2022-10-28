North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm.
Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards.
Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law firm in Charles City where she worked between 2012 and 2022. Investigators say Farmer took the money for her own personal use.
A criminal complaint against Farmer was filed on October 7 and a warrant was issued. She was arrested on October 15 and posted a $40,000 cash bond.