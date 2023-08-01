 Skip to main content
North Iowa teen prosecuted as adult gets no prison time for sex abuse

Kody Roth

Kody Roth

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse lead to no time in prison.

Kody Walter Roth, 18 of Bricelyn, was charged with those crimes for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Winnebago County between January 2019 and June 2020.  Even though he was a minor himself when the sex abuse occurred, Roth was prosecuted as an adult.

Roth pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sex abuse and the rest were dismissed as part of a plea deal.  He was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.  Roth must also complete all recommended sex offender treatment and sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

