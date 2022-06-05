North Iowa teacher receives worldwide honor

FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor.
Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
LMC says its fellowship is a merit-based award for educators of all disciplines who value the importance of teaching respect and understanding through project-based learning. LMC says it selects exemplary teachers from the United States and around the world who will collaborate on projects that discover, develop, and communicate the stories of Unsung Heroes in history.
“Suzy is a superior project developer and will have much expertise to share with our 2022 Fellows team,” says LMC Executive Director Norm Conard. “We look forward to working with Suzy and learning from her vast array of successes and experiences.”
Suzy Turner, a teacher and National History Day advisor for the past 18 years at NashuaPlainfield Jr./Sr. High School, was named National History Day (NHD) in Iowa Teacher of the Year in 2009, 2013, and 2020 and NHD Senior Division National Teacher of the Year in 2020.
LMC says fellows, while in Fort Scott, gain knowledge, educational resources, and support in helping students cultivate a passion for learning through the creation of projects that initiate positive change and will be equipped to develop Unsung Heroes projects with their students, applying and evaluating the stories of these role models who have changed the world throughout history.