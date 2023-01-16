North Iowa semi driver involved in deadly crash in eastern Iowa

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver was involved in a fatal weekend collision in southern Cedar County.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 3 am Saturday near mile marker 277 on Interstate 80. The State Patrol says Rebecca McClaine, 46 of Bettendorf, was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the westbound semi driven by Stuart Anderson, 65 of Northwood. Both vehicles ended up in the median.
The State Patrol says McClaine was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the collision.
This accident remains under investigation.