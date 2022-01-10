North Iowa/SE Minnesota co-ops issue winter peak alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A winter peak alert has been issued by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar.
Co-op members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity between 5 and 8 pm Monday. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 4:50 to 11:00 pm.
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chickasaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Faribault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.