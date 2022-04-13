North Iowa residents picking up the pieces after Tuesday night's severe storms

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of central and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While cooler temperatures are expected Thursday, windy conditions and low humidity values will allow for elevated fire weather conditions, especially west of Interstate 35 and over far southern Iowa. Burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&