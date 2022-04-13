North Iowa residents picking up the pieces after Tuesday night's severe storms

MASON CITY, Iowa - Folks across several North Iowa communities are picking up the pieces left behind by Mother Nature Tuesday night.
An EF-1 tornado with winds of 100-110 mph whipped through the far southern part of Mason City, downing tree branches, severing electric lines, and destroying outbuildings. Along Federal Avenue, A-1 Security Storage sustained significant damage, with storage units blown or twisted apart, and contents being strewn into a nearby field, as well as siding ripped away. Next door at the former Rose Bowl building, the space, now occupied by offices for Metronet and Barnhart, had much of its roof torn off and littered in the field behind it.
Up the road on 35th Street Southeast, Courtny Beals' parents have lived in this neighborhood for 50 years. She warned her folks about the deteriorating weather, and took shelter at a relatives' house. While her parents' house was spared the brunt of the damage, their southern tree line sustained heavy damage, as well as their neighbors. In addition, a garage that housed her Dad's classic vehicle collection collapsed, though all five vehicles are insured.
Beals and her family spent the day cleaning up the destruction, some of which included debris from A-1 and the Barnhart/Metronet building.
"We have some of their tin, I'm guessing is their tin. Either that or its our neighbor's garage in the back and we have some stuff wrapped around trees."
In addition, the Eastbrooke neighborhood on the east side of town sustained heavy tree damage, many of which were completely uprooted, as well as roof damage to townhome and apartment buildings. Alpha Media, whose studios are at the entrance to the neighborhood just off Highway 122, has four of their five stations off air due to a bent studio-to-transmitter link that normally feeds programming to their transmitters. An outbuilding across from the neighborhood on the other side of Highway 122 had part of its roof torn open, scattering insulation onto nearby trees.
Just 45 miles away, residents in Kanawha awoke to heavy tree damage, which was largely concentrated on the north and west sides of town. Scott Hennings was caught in the thick of the storms last night as he was heading back from Mason City. While his house was spared, an outbuilding behind the house completely collapsed.
"I feel for my neighbor because it's her shed. However, I'm grateful that there's no loss of life, no injury. Humans are more important."
As we storm season ramps up, Beals heavily encourages folks to be weather aware.
"Pay attention to the weather. Seriously, don't take it for granted."