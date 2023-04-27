North Iowa nurse sentenced for stealing patients' painkillers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Clear Lake nurse is going to federal prison for stealing fentanyl from elderly patients.
Ryan William Thornton has been ordered to spend nine months behind bars and then serve one year of supervised release. Thornton pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge.
Federal prosecutors say Thornton diverted liquid fentanyl that was supposed to be dispensed to patients by removing fentanyl from the patients’ IV pumps with a syringe between February 8, 2021, and March 11, 2021.
Investigators say Thornton kept the fentanyl for personal use.