North Iowa murder suspects taken into custody in Fillmore Co.

FOUNTAIN, Minn. – According to the Fillmore County jail inmate list, two suspects in a north Iowa murder have been taken into custody.
Lakendrick Mosley, 31, of Des Moines, was booked into the jail at 6:32 pm Friday and Darwin L. Green, 27 of Fort Dodge, was booked into the jail at 8:32 am Saturday..
They are both wanted in connection to a Christmas Day murder in Fort Dodge.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for a suspect with an active felony murder warrant in the City of Fountain and the surrounding area.
Shortly before 9 pm, the Sheriff’s Office asked residents in the Fountain area to lock their doors and secure vehicles That "shelter in place" order was rescinded around 9:40 pm.
The Fort Dodge Police Department says Mosley and Green are suspects in the killing of MonTreail Dungy, 46, of Fort Dodge.
Dungy was found shot to death around 3:30 am on December 25, 2022, in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW in Fort Dodge.