North Iowa motorcycle riders in accident with a semi Saturday morning in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two North Iowa motorcyclists had to lay down their bikes to try and avoid crashing with a semi Saturday.
It took place around 12:14 pm at the interchange of Interstate 35 and Highway 65 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi driven by Anthony Neil Lacy, 50, was southbound and turned across all lanes of traffic to enter the on ramp to southbound I-35. Two motorcycle riders behind the semi had to lay down their Harley Davidsons when it turned.
The State Patrol says the motorcycle riders were Christopher Lacarr Stamps, 45 of Mason City, IA, and Tanner William Thompson, 21 of Kanawha, IA. Thompson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. Stamps was not harmed.
Albert Lea police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.