North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment.
Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Jolly was arrested on April 5, 2022, in Rochester. Police say Jolly went looking for someone at an apartment in the 1600 block of 10th Street SE. Court documents state Jolly pulled a gun from his waistband and told someone at the apartment his name was similar to “Jolly Santa Claus,” then apologized and hugged the person at the apartment.
Rochester police say Jolly got back into his vehicle and fired two rounds into the air. When he was arrested, officers said they recovered a 9mm handgun.