North Iowa man sentenced for crash that injured a child

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

North Iowa man sentenced for crash that injured a child

  • 0
Justice

MASON CITY, Iowa – A crash that injured a four-year-old child results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Dylan James Collins, 32 of Nora Springs, was driving on March 16 in the 18000 block of 245th Street in Cerro Gordo County when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole.  The Sheriff’s Office says Collins and a four-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Collins pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury and OWI-2nd offense.  He has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,875.

