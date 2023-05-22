North Iowa man sentenced for crash that injured a child

MASON CITY, Iowa – A crash that injured a four-year-old child results in probation for a North Iowa man.
Dylan James Collins, 32 of Nora Springs, was driving on March 16 in the 18000 block of 245th Street in Cerro Gordo County when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole. The Sheriff’s Office says Collins and a four-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.
Collins pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury and OWI-2nd offense. He has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,875.