North Iowa man pleads not guilty to sex crimes in two counties

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A man accused of child sex crimes in two counties has pleaded not guilty.
Douglas Neal Warburton, 65 of Northwood, is now scheduled to stand trial starting September 13 in Worth County for second-degree sex abuse, lascivious acts with a child, third-degree sex abuse, and indecent contact with a child and beginning September 27 in Mitchell County for three counts of exhibition of obscene material to a minor.
Law enforcement says Warburton has sexual contact with a child in Northwood in 2019 and showed pornographic videos to a child in St. Ansgar in 2021.