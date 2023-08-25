North Iowa man pleads not guilty in dangerous cross-border chase

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man accused of leading law enforcement on a dangerous chase is pleading not guilty.
Christopher Lloyd Vanryswyk, 43 of Buffalo Center, is now set to stand trial starting October 24 on charges of eluding and driving while license revoked.
Vanryswyk was arrested on April 28. Starting around 10 am, law enforcement tried to pull over Vanryswyk on Highway 69 to arrest him on multiple outstanding warrants. Court documents state when an officer turned on his patrol lights, Vanryswyk turned around in a gravel lot and sped away north on Highway 69, running through a red light at E J Street.
A deputy approaching Vanryswyk from the opposite direction tried to cut him off but says Vanryswyk just went around him, almost losing control in the ditch, but continuing north on Highway 69. Another officer caught up with Vanryswyk at the intersection with Highway 9 and made contact with Vanryskwyk’s vehicle multiple times to try and get him to stop.
Investigators say Vanryswyk just continued on down Highway 9, repeatedly swerving to prevent a patrol car from getting alongside him. Court documents state Vanryswyk turned north on 220th and fled into Minnesota, where he hit a stop stick just west of Albert Lea and was captured by Freeborn County law enforcement.