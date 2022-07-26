North Iowa man pleads guilty to gunfire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man accused of firing rounds into the air at a Rochester apartment is pleading guilty.
Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Rochester police say Jolly went to an apartment in the 1600 block of 10th Street SE on April 5 to look for someone. Investigators say Jolly spoke to someone at the apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband, and told them his name was similar to “Jolly Santa Claus.”
Court documents state Jolly then apologized and hugged the person at the apartment before getting in his car and firing two rounds into the air. Police arrested Jolly at Rochester East Health Services and say they recovered a 9mm handgun.
Jolly pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless discharge of a firearm. His sentencing is set for September 19.