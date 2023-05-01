North Iowa man ordered to federal prison for child pornography

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is sentenced to federal prison for possessing over 150,000 depictions of child pornography.
A federal jury found Brandon Manning, 41, guilty in November 2022 of two counts of possession of child pornography. The jury deliberating for four hours before returning that verdict.
Prosecutors say Manning possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including pornography of children under the age of 12 years old—including infants, on an SD card in a cellphone he attempted to destroy, as well as an internal hard drive that was found in his home, hidden in his bedroom.
Manning has been ordered to spend 20 years in federal prison and pay $118,000 in restitution to his victims. He will also serve five years of supervised release after getting out of prison.
This case was investigated by the Mason City Police Department and the State of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.