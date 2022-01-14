 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Today through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa through early
Saturday, bringing with it moderate to heavy snowfall. Travel
impacts are expected to be significant at times, especially during
afternoon school departures and the evening commute. Widespread
amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected across the warning
area with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of
the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few
gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will
yield very low visibilities at times and produce pockets of
blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

North Iowa man named 2022 Minnesota champion auctioneer

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota State Auctioneers Association

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is the 2022 champion auctioneer for Minnesota and surrounding states.

The 2022 Minnesota State Auctioneers Association (MSAA) held its annual convention January 13 to January 15 in Rochester and JJ Wise of Klemme, Iowa, was picked to represent the organization at the International Auctioneer Championship in San Diego, California, on July 29, 2022.  The 2022 Minnesota State Champion Auctioneer will also serve as the goodwill ambassador for the auction method of marketing and licensed auctioneers in the state of Minnesota.

MSAA says JJ Wise grew up in the small North Iowa town of Manly, attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering at the age of 11 and went to work selling assets at his family's auction facility.  In 2014 JJ took over the auction company his mother and father founded selling farm machinery and personal assets at auction.  JJ participates in over 250 auctions a year from land to fundraising events.

The 2022 Reserve Champion is Cody Aasness of Fergus Falls, MN.  Lydia Lamp of Letts, IA was awarded as the Rookie Champion Auctioneer.

Minnesota Auction Champion 2022

JJ Wise

