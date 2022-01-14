North Iowa man named 2022 Minnesota champion auctioneer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is the 2022 champion auctioneer for Minnesota and surrounding states.
The 2022 Minnesota State Auctioneers Association (MSAA) held its annual convention January 13 to January 15 in Rochester and JJ Wise of Klemme, Iowa, was picked to represent the organization at the International Auctioneer Championship in San Diego, California, on July 29, 2022. The 2022 Minnesota State Champion Auctioneer will also serve as the goodwill ambassador for the auction method of marketing and licensed auctioneers in the state of Minnesota.
MSAA says JJ Wise grew up in the small North Iowa town of Manly, attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering at the age of 11 and went to work selling assets at his family's auction facility. In 2014 JJ took over the auction company his mother and father founded selling farm machinery and personal assets at auction. JJ participates in over 250 auctions a year from land to fundraising events.
The 2022 Reserve Champion is Cody Aasness of Fergus Falls, MN. Lydia Lamp of Letts, IA was awarded as the Rookie Champion Auctioneer.