North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
The names and conditions of the drivers have not been released but the State Patrol describes this an accident that produced injuries.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.