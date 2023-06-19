 Skip to main content
North Iowa man charged with child sex crimes in Mitchell and Worth counties

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for child sex crimes in two counties.

Douglas Neal Warburton, 65 of Northwood, is facing three counts of exhibition of obscene material to a minor in Mitchell County and second-degree sex abuse, lascivious acts with a child, third-degree sex abuse, and indecent contact with a child in Worth County.

Court documents state Warburton showed pornographic videos to a child on three occasions in St. Ansgar and had sexual contact with a child in Northwood.

Warburton was booked into the Worth County Jail on Saturday and is being held on $50,000 bond.  A motion has been filed to allow the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office to prosecute Warburton for the crimes committed in both Mitchell and Worth counties.

