North Iowa killers lose appeals on the racial composition of their juries

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two men convicted of murder in North Iowa have their legal challenges to their juries rejected by the Iowa Supreme Court.
Peter Leroy Veal was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in Cerro Gordo County. Police said Veal on November 17, 2016, in Mason City shot Melinda Kavars to death, stabbed Caleb Christensen to death, and tried to shoot Ron Willis but the gun didn’t fire. He was sentenced in September 2017 to life plus 25 years in prison.
Antoine Tyree Williams was found guilty of murder in Floyd County for shooting Nathaniel Fleming to death in Charles City on June 30, 2017. Police say the gunfire happened during an argument. Williams was sentenced to 50 years in prison on December 8, 2017.
Both men challenged their convictions by arguing that the juries which heard their cases did not have enough African-Americans on them.
The Iowa Supreme Court has now rejected the arguments of both men and affirmed their convictions and sentences.