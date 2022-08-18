North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show gets new owner

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Mason City has a new owner.
Events Inc., a newly formed event promotional company has purchased the North Iowa Home Show, along with the Eastern Iowa Home and Landscaping Show in Waterloo, the Cedar Rapids Sportshow, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow in Cedar Fall, and the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls.
“We are honored to continue such a great tradition with these already successful shows,” says Michael Moore, vice-president of Events Inc. “We look forward to keeping a lot the same, while continuing to create more opportunities for both vendors and spectators.”
Events Inc. currently owns shows like Monsters of Destruction and Arenacross Nationals.
“We’re currently looking at purchasing additional existing events, creating new events where we find holes in the market and offering our promotional services to those events who need additional support,” says Miller.
John Bunge, President of Iowa Show Productions, Inc. says, “Iowa Show Productions has been producing the Eastern Iowa Home Show for the Waterloo Exchange Club since the early 1970’s when the Waterloo Convention Center was built (Conway Center). It has been a pleasure to be part of one of Iowa’s longest running annual events. Exciting changes are coming for 2023 as Events, Inc. will be taking over the Home Show, bringing some fresh legs and excitement to the show. The Events, Inc. executive team brings over 30 years of experience producing successful events across the country.”