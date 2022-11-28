North Iowa gymnastics coach heading to prison for child sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – Child sex abuse is sending the owner of a Mason City gymnastics school to prison for up to 45 years.
Douglas Arthur Hagenow, 54 of Mason City, was convicted in September of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Hagenow, who owned Active Kids Gymnastics in Mason City, was arrested in November 2021 and accused of sexually abusing underage victims between 2009 and 2014.
He was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for second-degree sex abuse and 10 years in prison for each count of third-degree sex abuse. The sentences will run consecutively one after the other.
Court documents state Hagenow must serve at least 70% of his maximum sentence before being considered for parole. He will also have to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry when he leaves prison.