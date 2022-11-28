 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and windy conditions will result in
blowing snow during the day northwest and north. Bitter wind
chills will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

North Iowa gymnastics coach heading to prison for child sex abuse

Douglas Hagenow

MASON CITY, Iowa – Child sex abuse is sending the owner of a Mason City gymnastics school to prison for up to 45 years.

Douglas Arthur Hagenow, 54 of Mason City, was convicted in September of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.  Hagenow, who owned Active Kids Gymnastics in Mason City, was arrested in November 2021 and accused of sexually abusing underage victims between 2009 and 2014.

He was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for second-degree sex abuse and 10 years in prison for each count of third-degree sex abuse.  The sentences will run consecutively one after the other.

Court documents state Hagenow must serve at least 70% of his maximum sentence before being considered for parole.  He will also have to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry when he leaves prison.

